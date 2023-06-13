Little Dragon announce fall North American tour
Little Dragon have announced a headlining North American tour, their first since the start of the pandemic. "We’ve been waiting for this since 2020. We’re about to put a party on!" the band writes. The tour supports their upcoming LP Slugs Of Love, and runs across 12 cities through the end of fall. See all dates below.
The tour closes in NYC with a show on October 15 at Brooklyn Steel. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10am local, with various presales starting Wednesday, June 14 at 10am.
Before their tour begins, Little Dragon also have a pair of sold out NYC shows this summer at Music Hall of Williamsburg on July 13 and Baby's All Right on July 14
Little Dragon -- 2023 North American Tour Dates
7/13 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
7/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right
9/27 San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues
9/29 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
10/3 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
10/4 Seattle, WA @ The Neptune
10/5 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
10/7 Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
10/8 Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall
10/9 Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
10/11 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
10/12 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
10/13 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel