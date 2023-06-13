Little Dragon announce fall North American tour

Little Dragon have announced a headlining North American tour, their first since the start of the pandemic. "We’ve been waiting for this since 2020. We’re about to put a party on!" the band writes. The tour supports their upcoming LP Slugs Of Love, and runs across 12 cities through the end of fall. See all dates below.

The tour closes in NYC with a show on October 15 at Brooklyn Steel. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10am local, with various presales starting Wednesday, June 14 at 10am.

Before their tour begins, Little Dragon also have a pair of sold out NYC shows this summer at Music Hall of Williamsburg on July 13 and Baby's All Right on July 14

Little Dragon 2023 tour loading...

Little Dragon -- 2023 North American Tour Dates

7/13 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

7/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

9/27 San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues

9/29 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/3 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

10/4 Seattle, WA @ The Neptune

10/5 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/7 Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

10/8 Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall

10/9 Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

10/11 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/12 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

10/13 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel