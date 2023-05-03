Little Dragon announce new album ft. Damon Albarn & J.I.D, share “Kenneth”

Little Dragon have announced a new album, Slugs of Love, due July 7 via Ninja Tune (pre-order). The album features the previously released title track, as well as the just-released new single "Kenneth," and appearances from Damon Albarn and J.I.D. The band says:

We’ve been exploring different ways to collaborate and communicate. Dissolving patterns and making new ones. Nurturing our ability to curiously press down keys, to bang — sometimes hard sometimes gently — on different things, strumming strings, recording sounds and investigating the limits for how much or little a sound can be tweaked… Together we have developed, replayed, danced to, cried and laughed to this music as it has evolved forwards, backwards, sideways and all around, but now finally as a complete masterpiece… This feels like our finest work yet. We are very proud.

Check out both singles, the artwork, and the tracklist below...

Tracklist

1. Amöban

2. Frisco

3. Slugs of Love

4. Disco Dangerous

5. Lily’s Call

6. Stay (feat. JID)

7. Gold

8. Kenneth

9. Glow (feat. Damon Albarn)

10. Tumbling Dice

11. Easy Falling