Little Dragon announce new EP ft. JID, share new single “Frisco”

Little Dragon have announced a new EP, Opening The Door, due on September 16 via Ninja Tune (pre-order). With the announcement comes new single "Frisco," a smooth, layered electronic track that blends soulful, rhythmic vocals with a dance-ready synth instrumental. Listen to "Frisco" below.

Sandwiching "Frisco" on the EP are "Stay," featuring Atlanta rapper JID, and "Peace," featuring Swedish musician Stefan Sandberg on flute. Of the EP as a whole, the band says, “Opening The Door represents being brave and moving forward into the unknown. Endless possibilities and embracing uncertainty. We have so much new music to share, and it feels like we are finally opening the door and releasing it out from our bubble and into the universe!” Check out the track list and artwork for Opening The Door below.

Little Dragon are currently touring North America with Leon Bridges. They'll play NYC next week on August 18 at Forest Hills Stadium. All dates below.

Opening The Door Tracklist

1. Stay (feat. JID)

2. Frisco

3. Peace (feat. Stefan Sandberg)

LITTLE DRAGON: 2022 TOUR WITH LEON BRIDGES

08/10/22 - Washington DC - The Anthem

08/11/22 - Washington DC - The Anthem

08/13/22 - Philadelphia - Skyline Stage @ The Mann

08/14/22 - Portland, Me - Thompson's Point

08/16/22 - Boston - Roadrunner

08/17/22 - Boston - Roadrunner

08/18/22 - NYC - Forest Hills Stadium

08/20/22 - Toronto - Scotiabank Arena

08/21/22 - Columbus, OH - Express Live Outdoor Ampitheater

08/22/22 - Detroit - The Masonic Theater

08/24/22 - Chicago - Univ of IL at Credit Union 1 Arena

08/25/22 - Minneapolis - Armory

08/26/22 - Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Cove

08/29/22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center - Theater of the Clouds

08/30/22 - Seattle - Marymoor Ampitheater

08/31/22 - Seattle - Marymoor Ampitheater

09/04/22 - Napa, CA - Oxbow Commons

09/07/22 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theater

09/08/22 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl