Little Dragon announce new EP ft. JID, share new single “Frisco”
Little Dragon have announced a new EP, Opening The Door, due on September 16 via Ninja Tune (pre-order). With the announcement comes new single "Frisco," a smooth, layered electronic track that blends soulful, rhythmic vocals with a dance-ready synth instrumental. Listen to "Frisco" below.
Sandwiching "Frisco" on the EP are "Stay," featuring Atlanta rapper JID, and "Peace," featuring Swedish musician Stefan Sandberg on flute. Of the EP as a whole, the band says, “Opening The Door represents being brave and moving forward into the unknown. Endless possibilities and embracing uncertainty. We have so much new music to share, and it feels like we are finally opening the door and releasing it out from our bubble and into the universe!” Check out the track list and artwork for Opening The Door below.
Little Dragon are currently touring North America with Leon Bridges. They'll play NYC next week on August 18 at Forest Hills Stadium. All dates below.
Opening The Door Tracklist
1. Stay (feat. JID)
2. Frisco
3. Peace (feat. Stefan Sandberg)
LITTLE DRAGON: 2022 TOUR WITH LEON BRIDGES
08/10/22 - Washington DC - The Anthem
08/11/22 - Washington DC - The Anthem
08/13/22 - Philadelphia - Skyline Stage @ The Mann
08/14/22 - Portland, Me - Thompson's Point
08/16/22 - Boston - Roadrunner
08/17/22 - Boston - Roadrunner
08/18/22 - NYC - Forest Hills Stadium
08/20/22 - Toronto - Scotiabank Arena
08/21/22 - Columbus, OH - Express Live Outdoor Ampitheater
08/22/22 - Detroit - The Masonic Theater
08/24/22 - Chicago - Univ of IL at Credit Union 1 Arena
08/25/22 - Minneapolis - Armory
08/26/22 - Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Cove
08/29/22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center - Theater of the Clouds
08/30/22 - Seattle - Marymoor Ampitheater
08/31/22 - Seattle - Marymoor Ampitheater
09/04/22 - Napa, CA - Oxbow Commons
09/07/22 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theater
09/08/22 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl