Little Dragon announce remix EP, share “Hold On” (Ela Minus remix)

Little Dragon are releasing the New Me, Same Us Remix EP on August 6 via Ninja Tune. It features remixes by Ela Minus, Octo Octa, Midland, Andrés, Lil Silva, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Poté, FKJ and Little Dragon themselves, who put a new coat of paint on their Moses Sumney collab “The Other Lover.”

“Time flies and all of a sudden we are deep into the summer madness with long days that never want to end," say Little Dragon. "Can’t believe it was over a year ago we released New Me, Same Us. We never had a chance to come play our songs for all of you and that has left us with a strange feeling of melancholy. Thankfully we have a lot of beautiful creative souls out there to help us cheer up. We even got so excited we couldn’t help but do one remix ourselves!”

The first single is Ela Minus' dark, slinky remix of "Hold On." Says Ela, “Little Dragon has had a big influence on me, so being able to make this is an honor :)" Listen to that below.

Tracklist:

1. Hold On (Ela Minus Remix)

2. Rush (Lil Silva Remix)

3. Another Lover (Octo Octa's River Flow Mix)

4. Hold On (Georgia Anne Muldrow Remix)

5. Rush (Midland Remix)

6. Hold On (Andrés Remix)

7. The Other Lover (Little Dragon & Moses Sumney) (Little Dragon Vocal Celebration Mix)

8. Water (FKJ Remix)

9. Hold On (Poté Remix)