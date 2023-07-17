Little Dragon celebrated ‘Slugs of Love’ with 2 Brooklyn shows: pics, setlist, video from Baby’s All Right

Sweden's Little Dragon just released new album Slugs of Love, and to celebrate were in the US for a few intimate shows. Those included two in Brooklyn: Music Hall of Williamsburg on 7/13 and Baby's All Right on July 14. We caught the Baby's show, which featured a lot of the new album as well as a few reworked older songs. Singer Yukimi, who came out with a neon green scarf draped over her head, said more than once how much the band likes Brooklyn and playing here. The feeling is mutual, Yukimi. Their show was pretty much a nonstop dance party, and photos by P Squared -- and video of the whole show -- are in this post.

LIttle Dragon will be back this fall for a proper North American tour that wraps up October 15 at Brooklyn Steel.