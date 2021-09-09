Little Hag breaks up with a trash can in new video for “Cherry” (watch)

NJ's self-proclaimed "bitch rockers" Little Hag will release their new album Leash on September 24 via Bar/None (pre-order), an album vocalist/guitarist Avery Mandeville describes as "a sarcastic but seriously cynical pop rock soundtrack for the dropouts and the disappointments; for that moment when your head hits the pillow and you relive your every shortcoming and mistake."

We're premiering the video for new single "Cherry," a slow-burning, retro ballad that Avery calls "Little Hag's funeral song for a lost love, for the one that fades but never fully goes away. It addresses the unfair pressures we place on our partners and ourselves, the rose colored glasses of nostalgia and the way we cope in the aftermath of a breakup." The video plays off those themes in a tongue-in-cheek way, starring Avery in a tragic love story with a trash can. Watch the Norris Guncheon & Christopher Fox-directed clip below.