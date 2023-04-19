Little Island announces free programming for summer 2023

As with last summer, Hudson River-bordering park Little Island has announced a lineup of free events all summer long, running June 7 - September 3. The lineup features dance, theatre, comedy, and jazz showcases, and highlights include SNL's James Austin Johnson (7/19), Broadway's Amber Iman, Aisha Jackson, Mykal Kilgore, John Manzari, and more, Grammy winner Joshua Henry, Philippe Lemm Trio, jazz artist Stella K. Cole, Sufi music ensemble Falsa, Alicia Keys' She Is The Music, Jo Firestone, Fools Circle Comedy, and more.

Little Island's summer programming also includes Creative Breaks (free music, dance, and visual art activities), drag bingo, dance parties, DJs, and more. Find the full schedule on Little Island's website.