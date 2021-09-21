Little Simz announces 2022 North American tour

Little Simz released an excellent new album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, earlier this month, and now she's announced a 2022 North American tour supporting it. The dates, which begin May 1 in Portland, also include stops in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington DC, NYC, and more. See them all below.

The Los Angeles date is on May 11 at El Rey Theater (tickets), and the NYC date is on May 25 at Webster Hall (tickets). Tickets to all shows go on sale Friday, 9/24 at 10 AM local time, with a Spotify presale starting Wednesday 9/22 at 10 AM local time.

LITTLE SIMZ: 2022 TOUR

5/1 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

5/2 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

5/05 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

5/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater

5/15 - Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s

5/17 - Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

5/19 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

5/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

5/23 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

5/25 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall