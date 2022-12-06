Little Simz announces new album ‘NO THANK YOU’

Little Simz, who made one of 2021's best albums, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, has just announced its follow-up, titled NO THANK YOU. If you pre-save the album, it says it will be added to your library on December 12. That's in less than a week!

She made the announcement on her socials, writing, "emotion is energy in motion. honour your truth and feelings. eradicate fear. boundaries are important." No other details have been shared, but we'll be able to hear it soon.

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert won the 2022 Mercury Prize. Watch watch her perform "Introvert" and "Woman" from the album on the 2022 Brit Awards, below.

Little Simz has tour dates this week in Europe, and has two San Francisco shows scheduled for May. All tour dates are listed below.

LIttle Simz - 2022/2023 Tour Dates

Tue, DEC 6 - Volkshaus Zürich - Zurich, Switzerland

Thu, DEC 8 - Arena Vienna - Wien, Austria

Sat, DEC 10 - Tempodrom - Berlin, Germany

Tue, DEC 13 - Uebel & Gefährlich - Hamburg, Germany

Wed, DEC 14 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark

Sat, DEC 17 - Slaktkyrkan - Johanneshov, Sweden

Sun, DEC 18 - Rockefeller Music Hall - Oslo, Norway

Sat, MAY 4, 2024 - The Independent - San Francisco, CA

Sun, MAY 5, 2024 - The Independent - San Francisco, CA