Little Simz announces new LP ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert,’ shares stunning new song & video

UK rapper Little Simz released one of the best albums of 2019 (and one of the best rap albums in recent memory) with GREY Area, and we've been anticipating a followup ever since. Last year, she put out the Drop 6 EP, which is great but a more low-key release, but now she has announced a new full-length album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, and lead single "Introvert" picks up where the grand, ambitious GREY Area left off. It's a majestic, orchestral, six-minute rap song that sounds like it could be even more monumental than GREY Area, and it comes with an equally stunning video (directed by Salomon Ligthelm of PRETTYBIRD). Watch/listen below.

The album was produced by frequent Simz collaborator Inflo, and the pair reunite with "Selfish" guest Cleo Sol on "Woman," and they also bring in Afro-fusionist Obongjayar on "Point and Kill" and The Crown actress Emma Corrin. The album arrives September 3 via Age 101 (pre-order). Full tracklist and back cover below.

Tracklist

1. Introvert

2. Woman ft. Cleo Sol

3. Two Worlds Apart

4. I Love You, I Hate You

5. Little Q Pt 1 (Interlude)

6. Little Q Pt 2

7. Gems (Interlude)

8. Speed

9. Standing Ovation

10. I See You

11. The Rapper That Came to Tea (Interlude)

12. Rollin Stone

13. Protect My Energy

14. Never Make Promises (Interlude)

15. Point and Kill ft. Obongjayar

16. Fear No Man

17. The Garden (Interlude)

18. How Did You Get Here

19. Miss Understood