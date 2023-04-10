Little Simz announces North American tour (Terminal 5 included)
Little Simz has finally announced her return to North America. It'll be her first tour here since 2019, first since releasing her great 2021 album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, and it follows the cancellation of her 2022 tour. She also since released another new album, No Thank You, at the tail-end of 2022. The tour hits Chicago, Atlanta, LA, NYC, and more. Tickets go on sale Thursday (4/13) at 10 AM local time with presales beforehand.
NYC gets the final stop of the tour, on October 13 at Terminal 5. All dates are listed below.
Simz also recently made a documentary that was filmed during her recent UK/EU tour, and you can watch that right here:
Little Simz -- 2023 Tour Dates
9/20 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
9/24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)
9/27 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
9/28 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
9/29 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
10/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ The NOVO
10/8 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
10/9 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
10/11 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/13 - New York City, NY @ Terminal 5