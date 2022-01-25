Little Simz, Mdou Moctar, Dawn Richard & more playing BAM Spring Series

Little Simz, Moses Sumney, Devonté Hynes (aka Blood Orange), Mdou Moctar, Mavis Staples, Dawn Richard, Bartees Strange, and L'Rain are among the performers lined up for BAM's Spring Series, which runs February 25 through May 22.

The series was conceived and curated by author, poet, and cultural critic Hanif Abdurraqib. “As we remain entrenched in the uncertain times of the pandemic, I have missed the potential for live music and the communal excitement it can bring” said Abdurraqib in a statement. “Because of the current circumstances of the world, I’ve expanded my imagining of what a live music concert can be, and have approached curation with a sense of both care and urgency, in equal measure. I’m excited to give these artists the space and resources to create the show of their wildest and truest dreams. I hope this series offers audiences a way to communally experience these artists like never before: an escape rooted in visual and narrative elements that allows people to unlock new realities, times and places.”

The series kicks off February 25 at Howard Gilman Opera House with Mdou Moctar and Bartees Strange, and here's the whole lineup

Feb 25 : Mdou Moctar with Bartees Strange

: with Mar 11 : Juice 30th anniversary screening with Ernest Dickerson & Keith Shocklee

: Juice 30th anniversary screening with & Mar 23 : Dawn Richard ’s Electro Revival

: ’s Electro Revival Mar 30 : Moses Sumney’ s Blackalachia in Brooklyn with L’Rain

: s Blackalachia in Brooklyn with Apr 2 : Devonté Hynes : Selected Classical Works

: : Selected Classical Works May 19—21 : Omar Offendum (a world premiere hip-hop musical titled Little Syria)

: (a world premiere hip-hop musical titled Little Syria) May 20 : Mavis Staples with Amy Helm

: with May 22: Little Simz with Javon Jackson featuring Special Guest Nikki Giovanni

Tickets for the BAM Spring series will be on sale today for BAM Members and Patrons, and go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, January 26.

