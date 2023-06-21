Little Simz shares interactive “Gorilla” video, adds second NYC show

Little Simz has just release a video for "Gorilla," one of the highlights from last year's No Thank You. Directed by Dave Meyers (Katy Perry, Billie Eilish), it's a big-budget, widescreen trip. There's also an interactive version of video that uses Microsoft AI to create a new version of the video every time you watch.

There are also "Gorilla" installations launching June 21 in Los Angeles and June 22 in New York and London, details TBA.

Meanwhile, Little Simz will be on tour this fall and dates wrap up in NYC. The 10/13 Terminal 5 show still has tickets but they've added a show at Brooklyn Steel on 10/12, the day before, and tickets go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 AM. All

Little Simz - 2023 Tour dates

9/20 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

9/24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

9/27 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

9/28 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

9/29 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

10/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ The NOVO

10/8 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

10/9 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

10/11 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/12 - New York City @ Brooklyn Steel

10/13 - New York City, NY @ Terminal 5