Little Simz wins 2022 Mercury Prize for ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’

The Mercury Prize, the annual award for best British or Irish album of the year, had its ceremony postponed last month following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, but a makeup ceremony was held on Tuesday (10/18), and Little Simz's excellent 2021 album Sometimes I Might be Introvert took home the prize.

Simz beat out 11 other nominees on the shortlist for the 2022 prize, including Wet Leg, Self Esteem, Yard Act, Harry Styles, Gwenno, Sam Fender, Nova Twins, Kojey Radical, Joy Crookes, Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler, and Fergus McCreadie.

Watch Simz perform "How Did You Get Here?" at the ceremony, and stream the whole album, which was one of our favorite albums of 2021, below. About it, we wrote: