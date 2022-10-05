Liturgy announce new album ‘93696,’ share title track & surprise EP (listen)

Liturgy have announced a new double album, 93696, due March 24 via Thrill Jockey. Along with the announcement, they've released the 15-minute title track, along with the As the Blood of God Bursts the Veins of Time, which features "93," "36," and "696" -- a three-movement alternative take on the new album’s title track -- as well as "संसार." Brandon Nurick reviewed the EP for Invisible Oranges, writing in part:

Hunt-Hendrix knows how to pack a song without the end result feeling cluttered. "93696" is an extremely dense track that often finds itself alternating between a myriad of stylistic diversions. Black metal sections are melodic and well-adorned with (literal) bells and whistles, broken up by moments of stuttering electronics and then elongated by blown-out post-hardcore guitars. On paper that all may sound scattered, but the song is held together by Hunt-Hendrix's exuberance which manifests aurally in the song's closing minutes as her penchant for classical excursions frames the track in beautiful and bombastic orchestrations. On the other hand, "संसार" is a much softer number, but not necessarily more subdued. Though it begins as a quaint folk tune, it's quickly warped by digital manipulation, Hunt-Hendrix's howls overtaken by sputtering modulations and robotic backing vocals. Despite its complete absence of black metal, it’s a song that feels like it encapsulates what Liturgy is more than any other in their discography.

Stream the EP and the title track below.

Liturgy also have an upcoming tour, including a run with Elizabeth Colour Wheel and Infant Island that hits Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on December 17. All dates are listed below.

93696 Tracklist

1. Daily Bread

2. Djennaration

3. Caela

4. Angel of Sovereignty

5. Haelegen II

6. Before I Knew the Truth

7. Angel of Hierarchy

8. Red Crown II

9. Angel of Emancipation

10. Ananon

11. 93696

12. Haelegen II (Reprise)

13. Angel of Individuation

14. Antigone II

15. Immortal Life II

Liturgy -- 2022/2023 Tour Dates

Oct. 6 - Amsterdam, NL - OT301

Oct. 7 - Paris, FR - Les Instants Chavires

Oct. 8 - Bristol, UK - Strange Brew

Oct. 9 - London, UK - 229

Oct. 11 - Manchester, UK - Soup Kitchen

Oct. 13 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique #

Dec. 7 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery ^

Dec. 8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre ^

Dec. 9 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups ^

Dec. 10 - Chicago, IL - Reggies - Peace Simulation Festival ^

Dec. 11 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme ^

Dec. 13 - Toronto, ON - Garrison ^

Dec. 14 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB ^

Dec. 15 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East Upstairs ^

Dec. 16 - Portland, ME - The Space ^

Dec. 17 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus ^

Feb. 11 - Philadelphia, PA - Subterranean Dissonance Fest

# w/ Lingua Ignota

^ w/ Elizabeth Colour Wheel and Infant Island