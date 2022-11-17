Liv.e announces new album ‘Girl In The Half Pearl,’ shares “Wild Animals”

LA-via-Dallas neo-soul singer Liv.e has announced her sophomore album, Girl In The Half Pearl, due February 10 via In Real Life (pre-order). The album includes her recent single "Ghost," as well as the just-released "Wild Animals," which was co-written and produced alongside John Carroll Kirby and Solomonphonic and finds Liv.e pairing her airy voice with some warm, jazzy keys. It also comes with a video directed by Liv.e, who says:

I really love the process of coming up with a vision and doing my best to ensure that it will come out just as it was in my imagination. I tend to use almost all my practices as another way to strengthen my trust and belief in myself. The concept is just based on the release of letting go old 'people pleasing' habits that I tended to act on in the past a lot. A depiction of gaining the strength & courage to choose myself every time.

Check it out below...

Liv.e -- 2022 Tour Dates

11/17 - Brussels, Belgium @ Fifty Lab

11/18 - London, England @ The Lower Third