Liv.e announces spring US tour

Neo-soul singer Liv.e releases her sophomore album, Girl In The Half Pearl, this Friday (2/10), and she's now announced a short US tour supporting it. She'll be out in late March and early April, stopping in Oakland, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, and NYC.

The NYC show is at Baby's All Right on April 3. Tickets go on sale Thursday, February 9 at 10 AM EST.

LIV.E: 2023 TOUR

3/23 - Oakland, CA @ Crybaby

3/27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

3/29 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links

4/1 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

4/3 - New York, NY @ Baby's All Right