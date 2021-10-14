Liv.e shares new song “Bout It,” begins co-headlining tour with MIKE tonight

Rising neo-soul singer Liv.e recently released a deluxe edition of her very good 2020 album Couldn't Wait To Tell You..., and now she has put out a new single, "Bout It." The Mndsgn-produced track is a warm, hypnotic, soul/jazz hybrid, and it's another great song from this increasingly good artist. Listen and watch her perform the song in a COLORS session below.

Liv.e was also recently added as co-headliner to MIKE's tour, which starts in DC tonight (10/14) and wraps up in MIKE's hometown of NYC on October 30 at SOB's with dancehall legend Sister Nancy and Sideshow. Tickets for that show are still on sale. All dates are listed below.

Liv.e / MIKE -- 2021 Tour Dates

10/14 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

10/15 - Richmond, VA @ The Camel

10/16 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle (Back Room)

10/17 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

10/19 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records

10/21 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

10/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

10/23 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

10/24 - Cleveland @ Mahall's

10/26 - Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

10/27 - Winooski, VT @ Monkey House

10/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

10/29 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

10/30 - New York City, NY @ SOB’s (with Sister Nancy)