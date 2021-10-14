Liv.e shares new song “Bout It,” begins co-headlining tour with MIKE tonight
Rising neo-soul singer Liv.e recently released a deluxe edition of her very good 2020 album Couldn't Wait To Tell You..., and now she has put out a new single, "Bout It." The Mndsgn-produced track is a warm, hypnotic, soul/jazz hybrid, and it's another great song from this increasingly good artist. Listen and watch her perform the song in a COLORS session below.
Liv.e was also recently added as co-headliner to MIKE's tour, which starts in DC tonight (10/14) and wraps up in MIKE's hometown of NYC on October 30 at SOB's with dancehall legend Sister Nancy and Sideshow. Tickets for that show are still on sale. All dates are listed below.
Liv.e / MIKE -- 2021 Tour Dates
10/14 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
10/15 - Richmond, VA @ The Camel
10/16 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle (Back Room)
10/17 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
10/19 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records
10/21 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
10/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
10/23 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
10/24 - Cleveland @ Mahall's
10/26 - Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room
10/27 - Winooski, VT @ Monkey House
10/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
10/29 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
10/30 - New York City, NY @ SOB’s (with Sister Nancy)