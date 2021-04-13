Live Nation adds livestreaming tech to 60+ venues, including The Wiltern, who announce series

Veeps, the livestream company founded by Good Charlotte's Joel & Benji Madden, are partnering with Live Nation to equip more than 60 venues around the country with livestream tech. Among the venues: The Fillmore in San Francisco and Philadelphia, House of Blues in Chicago and New Orleans, The Wiltern in Los Angeles, and amphitheaters including Shoreline Amphitheater in California and The Gorge in Washington.

”Amongst artists, it’s often said that the one side of our careers that truly belongs to us is touring. To help an entirely new touring vertical become readily available to artists is such a huge win for our community and we couldn’t be happier. It’s the exact type of thing that shows what our partnership with Live Nation can really mean for artists,” said Joel Madden. “Now, with the flip of a switch, every artist playing in these venues can make their show a global event. We’ve already seen how livestream shows drive engagement across every other area of an artist’s business and the added ticket revenue will allow them to re-invest in their art and make what they’re offering their fans even better. It’s a real dream come true for us at Veeps and our mission to help empower artists in their careers.”

The first venue to put its new livestream capabilities to use will be L.A.'s The Wiltern who have announced a livestream series running May 7 through July 9, including performances from Young Thug (5/21), Young M.A (6/18) and Freddie Gibbs (7/2). Head here for tickets and more info, and the announced "From the Wiltern" series schedule is below.

"From The Wiltern" Concert Livestream Lineup:

Breland – May 7th

JP Saxe – May 14th

Young Thug – May 21st

Lany - May 28th

Waterparks - June 4th

Lucky Daye - June 11th

Young M.A - June 18th

Eyedress - June 25th

Freddie Gibbs - July 2nd

Chase Atlantic - July 9th