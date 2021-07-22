Live Nation selling $20 “all-in” tickets to 1000 upcoming shows

Like they've done before, Live Nation has announced a summer concert ticket promotion, with $20 tickets (taxes and fees included) for nearly 1000 upcoming shows this year. It's part of their "Return to Live" celebration of the return of live music, and tickets go on sale at the promotion price starting Wednesday, July 28th at 12pm ET/9am PT, while supplies last. T-Mobile and Sprint subscribers can also get early access through T-Mobile Tuesdays starting Tuesday, July 27th at 12pm ET/9am PT.

The promotion includes shows from Megadeth, Alanis Morissette, Judas Priest, Alice Cooper, Primus, KISS, Rise Against, KORN, Slipknot, Lil Baby, Coheed and Cambria, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Trippie Redd, Daryl Hall & John Oates and more at 40 Live Nation amphitheaters throughout the US.