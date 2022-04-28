Live Nation selling $25 “all-in” tickets to over 3700 shows

Live Nation selling $25 &#8220;all-in&#8221; tickets to over 3700 shows

photo by James Richards IV

Live Nation has announced the return of their "Concert Week" promotion, where they're selling $25 "all-in" tickets (aka taxes and fees included) to over 3700 shows happening across North America. The promotion begins on Wednesday, May 4 at 10 AM ET and runs through Tuesday, May 10, and tickets will be available HERE.

Eligible shows include select Live Nation dates from 070 Shake, 311, AFI, AJR, Alanis Morissette, Alice Cooper, Alice In Chains, Alicia Keys, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Anthrax, BANKS, Benny the Butcher, Big K.R.I.T., Bleachers, Bon Iver, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Bonnie Raitt, Boyz II Men, Brandi Carlile, Chelsea Handler, Chicago and Brian Wilson, Chris Rock, Coheed and Cambria, Courtney Barnett, Dashboard Confessional, Dave Chappelle, Death Cab for Cutie, Debbie Gibson, Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe, Deftones, Denzel Curry, Devo, Duran Duran, EarthGang, Elvis Costello, Franz Ferdinand, Freddie Gibbs, Garbage, Goo Goo Dolls, H.E.R., HAIM, Halsey, Iliza Shlesinger, Incubus, Indigo Girls, Interpol and Spoon, Jack White, Jason Isbell, Jim Gaffigan, John Legend, John Mulaney, Kevin Hart, King Princess, KISS, Koffee, Korn and Evanescence, Kraftwerk, Leon Bridges, Lord Huron, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Mac DeMarco, Machine Gun Kelly, Maren Morris, Margaret Cho, Megadeth, Metric, Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, New Found Glory, Nikki Glaser, Norah Jones, ODESZA, Patton Oswalt, Pet Shop Boys, Primus, Purity Ring, Rise Against, Rob Zombie and Mudvayne, Roxy Music, Santana and Earth, Wind, & Fire, Sheryl Crow, Sigur Rós, Simple Plan, Slipknot, Spoon, Steely Dan, SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA, Summer Walker, Sylvan Esso, T-Pain, Tears For Fears, Tenacious D, The Black Keys, The Chicks, The Head and The Heart, The Killers, The Offspring, The Who, Third Eye Blind, Tina Fey, Willie Nelson, Wiz Khalifa and Logic, Wu-Tang Clan and Nas, Yola, ZZ Top, and more. Stay tuned for a full list of NYC-area shows included in the promotion.

