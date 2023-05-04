Live Nation selling $25 “all-in” tickets to over 3800 shows

Live Nation is bringing back their "Concert Week" promotion for 2023, selling $25 "all-in" tickets (with fees included in that price) to over 3,800 shows in North America. The promotion runs from May 10-16, and tickets will be available HERE.

Verizon customers can access a presale starting Tuesday, May 9 at 10 AM ET by linking their accounts with Ticketmaster; visit Verizon Up for more details. There's also a presale for Rakuten members starting the same time.

Shows eligible for the promotion include select dates at Live Nation venues from The Get Up Kids, Beck / Phoenix, Boy George & Culture Club, Counting Crows, Dream Theater, Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, The Interrupters, Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Ghost, Janet Jackson, Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra, LL Cool J, The Offspring, Misfits, Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival, Pantera, Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Taking Back Sunday, Seal, The Smashing Pumpkins, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Weezer, Wizkid, Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, and more. Stay tuned for a full list of dates.