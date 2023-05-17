Live Nation selling $99 “all-in” single-day passes to 13 festivals

Following their recent concert week promotion, Live Nation have announced another ticket promotion, "Festival Weekend," which will offer $99 "all-in" (aka all fees included) single day tickets to 13 upcoming festivals. Tickets will be available starting Friday, May 19 at 10 AM ET, through Monday, May 22 at 11:59 PM local time, or while supplies last.

Participating festivals include Atlantic City's Adjacent Fest; NYC's Governors Ball; Philadelphia's Roots Picnic; Bridgeport, CT's Sound on Sound; Bentonville, AR's Format Festival; Bethel, NY's Catbird; Washington DC's Broccoli City; and more. See the full list belows.

More from Live Nation:

Select days of each festival will be included in the $99 all-in 1-day ticket offer. Dates available will vary by festival and will be specified for each festival on LiveNation.com/FestivalWeekend.

FESTIVALS PARTICIPATING IN FESTIVAL WEEKEND 2023:

Adjacent Festival – Atlantic City, NJ – May 27-28

Afro Nation – Miami, FL – May 27-28

Broccoli City Festival – Washington, DC – July 15-16

Catbird Music Festival – Bethel, NY – Aug 19-20

FairWell Festival – Redmond, OR – July 21-23

FORMAT Festival – Bentonville, AR – Sep 22-24

Gov Ball – New York, NY – June 9-11

Greenville Country Music Fest – Greenville, SC – Oct 20-22

lavender wild – Toronto, ON – June 4

One Fine Day Festival – Philadelphia, PA – September 9

Roots Picnic – Philadelphia, PA – June 2-4

Sound on Sound Music Festival – Bridgeport, CT – Sept 30-Oct 1

TidalWave Music Festival – Atlantic City, NJ – Aug 11-13