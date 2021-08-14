Live Nation to require proof of vaccination / negative Covid test for concerts & festivals

Live Nation has announced that it will require proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test for all employees, artists and attendees at their venues, events and festivals. The new policy was announced Friday evening.

“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4th we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US," Michael Rapino, president and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment, said in a statement.

The new policy will go into effect on October 4, "where permitted by law." That's the same day that Live Nation, one of the biggest concert promoters and ticketing companies in the country, were already requiring all their employees to be vaccinated.

Live Nation had previously stated that it would be up to the artist as to whether or not their concerts would require proof of vaccination or a negative covid test.

The update came after Live Nation announced that the 2021 edition of Lollapalooza, which they produced, showed no evidence of being a superspreader event. A spokesperson for Live Nation told NBC News that “Twelve percent of fans said Lolla was actually their reason for getting vaccinated – which is a huge number with 400k attendees throughout the weekend.”

