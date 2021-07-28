Live Nation’s $20 “all-in” ticket promotion to 1000 upcoming shows starts today

$20 "all-in" tickets to nearly 1000 shows at 40 Live Nation amphitheaters go on sale today (7/28) at 12pm ET/9am PT, while supplies last. The $20 promotion price includes taxes and fees, and it includes Megadeth, Alanis Morissette, Judas Priest, Alice Cooper, Primus, KISS, Rise Against, KORN, Slipknot, Lil Baby, Coheed and Cambria, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Trippie Redd, Daryl Hall & John Oates shows.

For the NYC area, participating venues include Coney Island Amphitheater, Jones Beach, PNC Bank Arts Center, The Rooftop at Pier 17, and Stone Pony Summer Stage. See a list of some eligible NYC-area shows below, and find the full list here.

The promotion, which Live Nation has done before, is part of their "Return to Live" celebration of the live music's return.

NYC-AREA SHOWS ELIGIBLE FOR $20 "ALL-IN" TICKETS

8/7 Yacht Rock Revue at Stone Pony Summer Stage (tickets)

8/11 Daryl Hall & John Oates at Jones Beach (tickets)

8/13 Daryl Hall & John Oates at PNC Bank Arts Center (tickets)

8/17 Korn & Staind at Jones Beach (tickets)

8/18 Korn & Staind at PNC Bank Arts Center (tickets)

8/20 Yacht Rock Revue at The Rooftop at Pier 17 (tickets)

8/27 Lynyrd Skynyrd at PNC Bank Arts Center (tickets)

8/29 Alanis Morissette at Jones Beach (tickets)

9/1 Alanis Morissette at PNC Bank Arts Center (tickets)

9/4 King Crimson at PNC Bank Arts Center (tickets)

9/10 Trippie Redd at Coney Island Amphitheater (tickets)

9/12 Megadeth & Lamb of God at Jones Beach (tickets)

9/16 Megadeth & Lamb of God at PNC Bank Arts Center (tickets)

9/18 TLC at Coney Island Amphitheater (tickets)

9/29 Coheed and Cambria at PNC Bank Arts Center (tickets)

10/10 Knotfest Roadshow at PNC Bank Arts Center (tickets)