Live Nation’s $25 “all in” concert ticket promotion happening now
Live Nation's "Concert Week" promotion, where they sell $25 "all-in" tickets, with fees included in the price, to over 3,800 shows happening across North America, has now begun, running through May 16. Tickets are available HERE while supplies last.
Find a list of some eligible NYC-area shows, including The Interrupters, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Heartless Bastards, The Lemon Twigs, Shame, Greg Puciato, Clutch, Cheap Trick, Beach Bunny, PUP, Dark Funeral, Seal, Brutus, Big Boi, Silversun Pickups, Carly Rae Jepsen, Dark Angel, Kevin Hart, Sampa the Great, Between the Buried and Me, Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, David Cross, Taking Back Sunday, Less Than Jake, Jenny Lewis, The Bouncing Souls, The Mountain Goats, Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, Regina Spektor, The Offspring, Sum 41, Tegan and Sara, Wizkid, Joy Oladokun, Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton, Warpaint, and more, below.
May 12: Heartless Bastards at Brooklyn Bowl
May 13: The Interrupters and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls at Stone Pony Summer Stage
May 13: The Lemon Twigs at Irving Plaza
May 15: Shame at Irving Plaza
May 17: Greg Puciato at Gramercy Theatre
May 17: Clutch at The Paramount
May 18: Cheap Trick at NYCB Theatre at Westbury
May 23: Beach Bunny, PUP and Pool Kids at The Rooftop at Pier 17
May 24: Dark Funeral, Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds, Blackbraid @ Irving Plaza
May 24: Seal at Beacon Theatre
May 30: Brutus at Gramercy Theatre
May 30: Big Boi at Brooklyn Bowl
May 31: Silversun Pickups at The Paramount
June 3: Carly Rae Jepsen at Stone Pony Summer Stage
June 3: Dark Angel at Irving Plaza
June 4: Kevin Hart at Forest Hills Stadium
June 6: Sampa the Great at Irving Plaza
June 20: Between the Buried and Me at Irving Plaza
June 24: Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade at NYCB Theatre at Westbury
June 24: W.I.T.C.H. at Brooklyn Bowl
June 25: David Cross at Irving Plaza
July 14: Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, PVRIS, more at PNC Bank Arts Center
July 15: Less Than Jake at Irving Plaza
July 18: Jenny Lewis and Cass McCombs at The Rooftop at Pier 17
July 22: The Bouncing Souls at Stone Pony Summer Stage
August 4: The Mountain Goats at The Rooftop at Pier 17
August 23: Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World at SummerStage in Central Park
August 24: Regina Spektor at SummerStage in Central Park
September 2: The Offspring, Sum 41, Simple Plan at Jones Beach
September 12: Warpaint at Brooklyn Bowl
September 20: Tegan and Sara at The Paramount
September 27: Max & Iggor Cavalera at Irving Plaza
October 2: Joy Oladokun at Irving Plaza
October 28: Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton at NYCB Theatre at Westbury
November 5: Wizkid at Barclays Center
November 12: Celebrating David Bowie ft. Peter Murphy, Arian Belew, more @ NYCB Theatre at Westbury