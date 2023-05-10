Live Nation’s $25 “all in” concert ticket promotion happening now

Live Nation's "Concert Week" promotion, where they sell $25 "all-in" tickets, with fees included in the price, to over 3,800 shows happening across North America, has now begun, running through May 16. Tickets are available HERE while supplies last.

Find a list of some eligible NYC-area shows, including The Interrupters, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Heartless Bastards, The Lemon Twigs, Shame, Greg Puciato, Clutch, Cheap Trick, Beach Bunny, PUP, Dark Funeral, Seal, Brutus, Big Boi, Silversun Pickups, Carly Rae Jepsen, Dark Angel, Kevin Hart, Sampa the Great, Between the Buried and Me, Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, David Cross, Taking Back Sunday, Less Than Jake, Jenny Lewis, The Bouncing Souls, The Mountain Goats, Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, Regina Spektor, The Offspring, Sum 41, Tegan and Sara, Wizkid, Joy Oladokun, Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton, Warpaint, and more, below.

May 12: Heartless Bastards at Brooklyn Bowl

May 13: The Interrupters and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls at Stone Pony Summer Stage

May 13: The Lemon Twigs at Irving Plaza

May 15: Shame at Irving Plaza

May 17: Greg Puciato at Gramercy Theatre

May 17: Clutch at The Paramount

May 18: Cheap Trick at NYCB Theatre at Westbury

May 23: Beach Bunny, PUP and Pool Kids at The Rooftop at Pier 17

May 24: Dark Funeral, Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds, Blackbraid @ Irving Plaza

May 24: Seal at Beacon Theatre

May 30: Brutus at Gramercy Theatre

May 30: Big Boi at Brooklyn Bowl

May 31: Silversun Pickups at The Paramount

June 3: Carly Rae Jepsen at Stone Pony Summer Stage

June 3: Dark Angel at Irving Plaza

June 4: Kevin Hart at Forest Hills Stadium

June 6: Sampa the Great at Irving Plaza

June 20: Between the Buried and Me at Irving Plaza

June 24: Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade at NYCB Theatre at Westbury

June 24: W.I.T.C.H. at Brooklyn Bowl

June 25: David Cross at Irving Plaza

July 14: Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, PVRIS, more at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 15: Less Than Jake at Irving Plaza

July 18: Jenny Lewis and Cass McCombs at The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 22: The Bouncing Souls at Stone Pony Summer Stage

August 4: The Mountain Goats at The Rooftop at Pier 17

August 23: Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World at SummerStage in Central Park

August 24: Regina Spektor at SummerStage in Central Park

September 2: The Offspring, Sum 41, Simple Plan at Jones Beach

September 12: Warpaint at Brooklyn Bowl

September 20: Tegan and Sara at The Paramount

September 27: Max & Iggor Cavalera at Irving Plaza

October 2: Joy Oladokun at Irving Plaza

October 28: Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton at NYCB Theatre at Westbury

November 5: Wizkid at Barclays Center

November 12: Celebrating David Bowie ft. Peter Murphy, Arian Belew, more @ NYCB Theatre at Westbury