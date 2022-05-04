Live Nation’s $25 “all in” concert ticket promotion happening now

Live Nation is once again holding its "Concert Week" promotion, where they're selling $25 "all-in" tickets, aka taxes and fees included, to over 3700 shows happening across North America. It's running now through Tuesday, May 10, and tickets are available HERE while supplies last.

Find a list of some eligible NYC-area shows, including Lucius, Nikki Glaser, Anthony Green, Laura Jane Grace, Tim Kasher, The Offspring, Slipknot, Primus, Bright Eyes, The Head and the Heart, Fitz and the Tantrums, Bayside, Thrice, Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Chaka Khan, Yacht Rock Revue, Patton Oswalt, Chciago, Brian Wilson, Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, The Black Keys, Band of Horses, Alexisonfire, Wiz Khalifa, Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick, Interpol, Spoon, Korn, Ben Folds, HEALTH, Perturbator, and The Who, below.

May 6: Lucius with Celisse at Wellmont Theater

May 8: Nikki Glaser at Wellmont Theater

May 9: Anthony Green, Laura Jane Grace, and Tim Kasher with Home is Where at Irving Plaza

May 12: The Offspring with Radkey at Stone Pony Summer Stage

May 17: The Offspring with Radkey at The Rooftop at Pier 17

May 20: Slipknot with Cypress Hill and HO99O9 at Barclays Center

May 21: Primus with Battles at Wellmont Theater

June 3: Bright Eyes with Alex G at Stone Pony Summer Stage

June 7: The Head and The Heart with Jade Bird at The Rooftop at Pier 17

June 11: Fitz and The Tantrums and St. Paul & The Broken Bones with Seratones at Stone Pony Summer Stage

June 12: Bayside and Thrice with Anxious at The Rooftop at Pier 17

June 25: Tears for Fears with Garbage at Jones Beach

June 30: Flogging Molly and The Interrupters with Tiger Army and The Skins at The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 1: Chaka Khan at NYCB Theatre at Westbury

July 3: Flogging Molly and The Interrupters with Tiger Army and The Skints at Stone Pony Summer Stage

July 7: Yacht Rock Revue at The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 8: Yacht Rock Revue at Stone Pony Summer Stage

July 9: Patton Oswalt at Wellmont Theater

July 11: Chicago and Brian Wilson with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 15: Chicago and Brian Wilson with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin at Jones Beach

July 17: Third Eye Blind and Taking Back Sunday with Hockey Dad at Jones Beach

July 22: Third Eye Blind and Taking Back Sunday with Hockey Dad at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 22: The Black Keys with Band of Horses and Ceramic Animal at Jones Beach

July 23: Alexisonfire at The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 23: The Black Keys with Band of Horses and Ceramic Animal at PNC Bank Arts Center

August 16: Wiz Khalifa and Logic at Barclays Center

August 16: Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick at PNC Bank Arts Center

August 17: Wiz Khalifa and Logic at PNC Bank Arts Center

August 23: Rod Stewart with Cheap Trip at Jones Beach

August 25: Interpol and Spoon with The Goon Sax at Stone Pony Summer Stage

August 28: Korn and Evanescence with Jeris Johnson and Palaye Royale at Jones Beach

September 1: Ben Folds at NYCB Theatre at Westbury

September 4: HEALTH And Perturbator with Street Sects at Irving Plaza

October 7: The Who with Steven Page at UBS Arena