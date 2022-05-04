Live Nation’s $25 “all in” concert ticket promotion happening now
Live Nation is once again holding its "Concert Week" promotion, where they're selling $25 "all-in" tickets, aka taxes and fees included, to over 3700 shows happening across North America. It's running now through Tuesday, May 10, and tickets are available HERE while supplies last.
Find a list of some eligible NYC-area shows, including Lucius, Nikki Glaser, Anthony Green, Laura Jane Grace, Tim Kasher, The Offspring, Slipknot, Primus, Bright Eyes, The Head and the Heart, Fitz and the Tantrums, Bayside, Thrice, Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Chaka Khan, Yacht Rock Revue, Patton Oswalt, Chciago, Brian Wilson, Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, The Black Keys, Band of Horses, Alexisonfire, Wiz Khalifa, Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick, Interpol, Spoon, Korn, Ben Folds, HEALTH, Perturbator, and The Who, below.
May 6: Lucius with Celisse at Wellmont Theater
May 8: Nikki Glaser at Wellmont Theater
May 9: Anthony Green, Laura Jane Grace, and Tim Kasher with Home is Where at Irving Plaza
May 12: The Offspring with Radkey at Stone Pony Summer Stage
May 17: The Offspring with Radkey at The Rooftop at Pier 17
May 20: Slipknot with Cypress Hill and HO99O9 at Barclays Center
May 21: Primus with Battles at Wellmont Theater
June 3: Bright Eyes with Alex G at Stone Pony Summer Stage
June 7: The Head and The Heart with Jade Bird at The Rooftop at Pier 17
June 11: Fitz and The Tantrums and St. Paul & The Broken Bones with Seratones at Stone Pony Summer Stage
June 12: Bayside and Thrice with Anxious at The Rooftop at Pier 17
June 25: Tears for Fears with Garbage at Jones Beach
June 30: Flogging Molly and The Interrupters with Tiger Army and The Skins at The Rooftop at Pier 17
July 1: Chaka Khan at NYCB Theatre at Westbury
July 3: Flogging Molly and The Interrupters with Tiger Army and The Skints at Stone Pony Summer Stage
July 7: Yacht Rock Revue at The Rooftop at Pier 17
July 8: Yacht Rock Revue at Stone Pony Summer Stage
July 9: Patton Oswalt at Wellmont Theater
July 11: Chicago and Brian Wilson with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin at PNC Bank Arts Center
July 15: Chicago and Brian Wilson with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin at Jones Beach
July 17: Third Eye Blind and Taking Back Sunday with Hockey Dad at Jones Beach
July 22: Third Eye Blind and Taking Back Sunday with Hockey Dad at PNC Bank Arts Center
July 22: The Black Keys with Band of Horses and Ceramic Animal at Jones Beach
July 23: Alexisonfire at The Rooftop at Pier 17
July 23: The Black Keys with Band of Horses and Ceramic Animal at PNC Bank Arts Center
August 16: Wiz Khalifa and Logic at Barclays Center
August 16: Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick at PNC Bank Arts Center
August 17: Wiz Khalifa and Logic at PNC Bank Arts Center
August 23: Rod Stewart with Cheap Trip at Jones Beach
August 25: Interpol and Spoon with The Goon Sax at Stone Pony Summer Stage
August 28: Korn and Evanescence with Jeris Johnson and Palaye Royale at Jones Beach
September 1: Ben Folds at NYCB Theatre at Westbury
September 4: HEALTH And Perturbator with Street Sects at Irving Plaza
October 7: The Who with Steven Page at UBS Arena