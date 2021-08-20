Living Weapon (mem Vein.fm, Vomit Forth) release debut EP ‘Paradise’ (listen)

Living Weapon are a Boston band fronted by Vein.fm bassist/backing vocalist Jonathan Lhaubouet and also featuring Vein's Jeremy Martin on guitar, bassist Justin Legere, and drummer Nick Herrmann (of Vomit Forth and Detriment). They just released an EP called Paradise on Closed Casket Activities, which was recorded and mixed by Evan Perino (who's also worked with both Vein and Vomit Forth) and mastered by Vein producer Will Putney. Of the EP's four songs, only one of them (barely) passes the two-minute mark, and brevity suits this band well. They offer up a metalcore/mathcore attack so bludgeoning that a 7-minute EP already feels like a sensory overload. Listen below.

