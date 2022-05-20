Liz Lamere released her solo debut: watch the “Sin” video

Liz Lamere was a drummer in punk bands before collaborating with life partner Alan Vega of Suicide for three decades. She just released her debut solo album, Keep it Alive, today via In the Red, which was made during lockdown in her longtime apartment with son Dante Vega Lamere and Jared Artaud. It's in the same world as Vega's work: dark, throbbing and very hooky electro. "There’s something very magical about creating music in the same environment where Alan created his visual art," says Liz. "His energy is pervasive and is inevitably infused in the recordings. We were living through unprecedented times and ‘Keep It Alive’ took adversity and uncertainty and turned it into a message of resilience and empowerment." You can listen to the album below.

We've got the premiere of the video for one of the album's best cuts, "Sin." It was directed by Jenni Hensler, who has worked with Zola Jesus, Chelsea Wolfe and others, and says it was inspired by Dante's Inferno and the Seven Deadly sins. "Liz Lamere is our guide, personifying Virgil, as we enter Dante's Inferno," Jenni says. "Which, in this case is an underground bar called Dantes. We have Charon as the gatekeeper to the inferno in the comedy. Once we are ushered into the club by our guide, Virgil, we will be introduced to each of the 7 deadly sins. This is shot in a way that the viewer is being guided through the inferno as Dante. We can all sin a bit.. Our sins make us human."

Some New Yorkers may recognize Dante's as East Village club Berlin Under A. It's a very cool video, full of rich atmosphere, and you can watch it below.