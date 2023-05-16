Liz Phair announces ‘Exile in Guyville’ 30th anniversary tour with Blondshell

Liz Phair's classic debut album, Exile in Guyville, turns 30 this summer, and to celebrate Liz and her band will be playing it in full -- along with a set of songs from the rest of her career -- on a fall US tour. Dates, which are with Blondshell, begin in El Cajon, CA on November 7 and wrap up December 3 in Dallas, with stops in between in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Philly, Brooklyn, DC, Nashville, Atlanta, New Orleans, Austin, and more. All dates are listed below.

The Brooklyn show is at Kings Theatre on November 24 and tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 AM local time, with Liz Phair presales starting Wednesday (5/17) at 10 AM local (use code GUYVILLE).

Liz already released a deluxe edition of Exile in Guyville for its 25th birthday.

Liz Phair - Exile in Guyville 30th Anniversary Tour

Nov. 7 — El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

Nov. 8 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

Nov. 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Nov. 11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Nov. 13 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Nov. 14 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Nov. 17 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Nov. 18 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Nov. 19 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple - Cathedral Theatre

Nov. 21 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Nov. 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Nov. 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

Nov. 25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Nov. 27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

Nov. 30 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

Dec. 1 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Dec. 3 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre