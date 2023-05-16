Liz Phair announces ‘Exile in Guyville’ 30th anniversary tour with Blondshell
Liz Phair's classic debut album, Exile in Guyville, turns 30 this summer, and to celebrate Liz and her band will be playing it in full -- along with a set of songs from the rest of her career -- on a fall US tour. Dates, which are with Blondshell, begin in El Cajon, CA on November 7 and wrap up December 3 in Dallas, with stops in between in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Philly, Brooklyn, DC, Nashville, Atlanta, New Orleans, Austin, and more. All dates are listed below.
The Brooklyn show is at Kings Theatre on November 24 and tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 AM local time, with Liz Phair presales starting Wednesday (5/17) at 10 AM local (use code GUYVILLE).
Liz already released a deluxe edition of Exile in Guyville for its 25th birthday.
Liz Phair - Exile in Guyville 30th Anniversary Tour
Nov. 7 — El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia
Nov. 8 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
Nov. 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Nov. 11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
Nov. 13 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
Nov. 14 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
Nov. 17 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
Nov. 18 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
Nov. 19 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple - Cathedral Theatre
Nov. 21 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
Nov. 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
Nov. 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
Nov. 25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Nov. 27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Nov. 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
Nov. 30 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
Dec. 1 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Dec. 3 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre