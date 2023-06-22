Liz Phair celebrates ‘Exile in Guyville’ 30th Anniversary with vinyl reissue: hear outtake “Miss Lucy”
Liz Phair's '90s indie rock classic Exile in Guyville was released 30 years ago today, and as part of the celebration the album is getting a vinyl reissue. The double-LP purple vinyl set will be out October 20 via Matador (pre-order it here). The label has also shared a lost outtake, "Miss Lucy," which was recorded during the Brad Wood Guyville sessions but left off the album in favor of "Flower." A demo of "Miss Lucy" appeared on The Girly Sound compilation but this is the first time the studio version has been released. Listen to that, and the album, below.
You can also catch Liz playing Exile in Guyville in full on tour this fall, with Blondshell opening, including a Brooklyn show at Kings Theatre on November 24. All dates are listed below.
Exile in Guyville:
01 6′ 1″
02 Help Me Mary
03 Glory
04 Dance of the Seven Veils
05 Never Said
06 Soap Star Joe
07 Explain It to Me
08 Canary
09 Mesmerizing
10 Fuck and Run
11 Girls! Girls! Girls!
12 Divorce Song
13 Shatter
14 Flower
15 Johnny Sunshine
16 Gunshy
17 Stratford-on-Guy
18 Strange Loop