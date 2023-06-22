Liz Phair celebrates ‘Exile in Guyville’ 30th Anniversary with vinyl reissue: hear outtake “Miss Lucy”

Liz Phair's '90s indie rock classic Exile in Guyville was released 30 years ago today, and as part of the celebration the album is getting a vinyl reissue. The double-LP purple vinyl set will be out October 20 via Matador (pre-order it here). The label has also shared a lost outtake, "Miss Lucy," which was recorded during the Brad Wood Guyville sessions but left off the album in favor of "Flower." A demo of "Miss Lucy" appeared on The Girly Sound compilation but this is the first time the studio version has been released. Listen to that, and the album, below.

You can also catch Liz playing Exile in Guyville in full on tour this fall, with Blondshell opening, including a Brooklyn show at Kings Theatre on November 24. All dates are listed below.

Exile in Guyville:

01 6′ 1″

02 Help Me Mary

03 Glory

04 Dance of the Seven Veils

05 Never Said

06 Soap Star Joe

07 Explain It to Me

08 Canary

09 Mesmerizing

10 Fuck and Run

11 Girls! Girls! Girls!

12 Divorce Song

13 Shatter

14 Flower

15 Johnny Sunshine

16 Gunshy

17 Stratford-on-Guy

18 Strange Loop