Liz Phair details new album ‘Soberish,’ shares “Spanish Doors”

Liz Phair has announced detail of Soberish, her first album in 11 years, which will be out June 4 via Chrysalis Records.

Talking about the album, the title and the cover art, Liz says “Soberish can be about partying. It can be about self-delusion. It can be a about chasing that first flush of love or, in fact, any state of mind that allows you to escape reality for a while and exist on a happier plane. It’s not self-destructive or out of control; it’s as simple as the cycle of dreaming and waking up. That’s why I chose to symbolize Soberish with a crossroads, with a street sign. It’s best described as a simple pivot of perspective. When you meet your ‘ish’ self again after a period of sobriety, there’s a deep recognition and emotional relief that floods you, reminding you that there is more to life, more to reality and to your own soul than you are consciously aware of. But if you reach for too much of a good thing, or starve yourself with too little, you’ll lose that critical balance.”

The album was produced by longtime collaborator Brad Wood and includes recent single "Hey Lou" and the new single is "Spanish Doors," which Liz says is “about the fracturing of a beautiful life, when everything you counted on is suddenly thrown up for grabs.” She explains, “I drew inspiration from a friend who was going through a divorce, but the actions in the lyrics are my own. I relate to hiding out in the bathroom when everyone around you is having a good time but your life just fell apart. You look at yourself in the mirror and wonder who you are now, shadows of doubt creeping into your eyes. Just a few moments ago you were a whole, confident person and now you wonder how you’ll ever get the magic back.” Listen to "Spanish Doors" below.

Liz will be on tour this summer fall, including North American dates with Alanis Morissette and Garbage starting July 10, including NYC-area shows at Jones Beach on August 29 and PNC Bank Arts Center on September 1.

All dates are listed, along with Soberish's cover art and tracklist, below.

Soberish tracklist:

Spanish Doors

The Game

Hey Lou

In There

Good Side

Sheridan Side

Ba Ba Ba

Soberish

Soul Sucker

Lonely Street

Dosage

Bad Kitty

Rain Scene

Liz Phair - Tour Dates

6/11/21 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

7/3/21 Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Center

7/5/21 London, ON @ Budweiser Garden

7/7/21 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

7/10/21 Toronto, ON @ Bud Stage *

7/11/21 Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Blues Fest *

7/31/21 Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater *

8/3/21 Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion *

8/5/21 Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *

8/6/21 Las Vegas, NV @ USANA Amphitheater *

8/12/21 Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *

8/13/21 Dallas, TX @ Dos Esquis Pavilion *

8/14/21 Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp *

8/17/21 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater *

8/18/21 West Palm Beach, FL @ ITHINK Financial Amphitheater *

8/20/21 Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater *

8/21/21 Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

8/22/21 Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park *

8/25/21 Virginia Beach, CA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *

8/26/21 Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion *

8/28/21 Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre *

8/29.21 Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Amphitheater *

8/31/21 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

9/1/21 Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

9/3/21 Gilford, NJ @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

9/4/21 Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

9/5/21 Saratoga, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts *

9/8/21 Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

9/10/21 Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

9/11/12 Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino *

9/12/21 Clarkson, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *

9/15/21 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *

9/17/21 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

9/18/21 St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre *

10/18/21 Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena #

10/20/21 London, England @ The O2 Arena #

10/22/21 Manchester, England @ AO Arena #

10/25/21 Dubin, Ireland @ 3Arena #

10/28/21 Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena #

10/29/21 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena #

10/31/21 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome #

11/3/21 Budapest, Hungary @ Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena #

11/6/21 Warsaw, Poland @ Expo XXI #

11/8/21 Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum #

11/10/21 Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi #

11/11/21 Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center #

11/13/21 Paris, France @ Acoor Arena #

* w/ Alanis Morissette, Garbage

# w/ Alanis Morissette