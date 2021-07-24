Liz Phair drops off Alanis Morissette / Garbage tour, replaced by Cat Power

Liz Phair has dropped off the Alanis Morissette / Garbage tour, just weeks before it was set to start. "Sadly, due to unforeseen circumstances, I won't be able to join Alanis & Garbage on tour this summer," Liz wrote on socials. "I'm incredibly disappointed as I was looking forward to seeing all of your beautiful faces."

Filling Liz's spot will be Cat Power. The tour kicks off August 12 in Austin and hits NYC, and includes NYC-area shows at Jones Beach on August 29 and PNC Bank Arts Center on September 1, and L.A.'s Hollywood Bowl on October 5 & 6.

Phair released new album Soberish in June.