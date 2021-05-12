Liz Phair shares “In There” from ‘Soberish”

Liz Phair has shared a third single from Soberish, her first new album in 11 years. "In There" is a little different than "Hey Lou" and "Spanish Doors," showing a more vulnerable side with gentle acoustics and ticking drum machines and lyrics about love when you least expect it. You can watch the lyric video for "In There" below.

Soberish will be out June 4 via Chrysalis and Liz will be on tour with Alanis Morrisette and Garbage this summer and fall, including a NYC-area shows at Jones Beach on August 29 and PNC Bank Arts Center on September 1.