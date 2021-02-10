Liz Phair shares new song “Hey Lou”

Liz Phair has just released her first new song in two years -- "Hey Lou" which was produced by her old pal and Exile in Guyville collaborator Brad Wood. (It's from her new album, Soberish, that's due at some point this year.) Says Liz: “Have you ever wondered what love looks like for your favorite celebrity couple behind closed doors? Hey Lou imagines a day in the life of two music legends, whose union was an inspiration for rock bands and a source of curiosity for die hard romantics.”

If you're wondering what celebrity couple Liz might be talking about, the song's title should help as should the music video which features puppet versions of Lou and Laurie. Watch below.

In other news, Liz has just announced her first livestream show, happening March 3. It's called “Hey Lou Hey Liz” and will feature new songs and classics, and Brad Wood will be on hand for a discussion about her music and career. Tickets are on sale.

In other other news, Liz has announced rescheduled dates for her tour with Alanis Morissette and Garbage (that was supposed to happen last year). The new dates are currently set to start June 11 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and include NYC-area shows at Jones Beach on August 29 and PNC Bank Arts Center on September 1. We'll see. Dates as they stand are listed below.

Liz Phair - 2021 tour dates (with Alanis Morissette and Garbage):

6/11/21 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

6/25/21 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

6/27/21 Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

6/28/21 Calgary, AB @ Saddledome

6/30/21 Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Center

7/2/21 Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

7/3/21 Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Center

7/5/21 London, ON @ Budweiser Garden

7/7/21 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

7/10/21 Toronto, ON @ Bud Stage

7/11/21 Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Blues Fest

7/31/21 Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

8/3/21 Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

8/5/21 Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

8/6/21 Las Vegas, NV @ USANA Amphitheater

8/12/21 Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

8/13/21 Dallas, TX @ Dos Esquis Pavilion

8/14/21 Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp

8/17/21 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

8/18/21 West Palm Beach, FL @ ITHINK Financial Amphitheater

8/20/21 Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater

8/21/21 Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

8/22/21 Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

8/25/21 Virginia Beach, CA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

8/26/21 Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

8/28/21 Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

8/29.21 Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Amphitheater

8/31/21 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

9/1/21 Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

9/3/21 Gilford, NJ @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

9/4/21 Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

9/5/21 Saratoga, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts

9/8/21 Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

9/10/21 Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

9/11/12 Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino

9/12/21 Clarkson, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

9/15/21 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

9/17/21 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

9/18/21 St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre

10/18/21 Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena

10/20/21 London, England @ The O2 Arena

10/22/21 Manchester, England @ AO Arena

10/25/21 Dubin, Ireland @ 3Arena

10/28/21 Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena

10/29/21 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

10/31/21 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

11/3/21 Budapest, Hungary @ Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena

11/6/21 Warsaw, Poland @ Expo XXI

11/8/21 Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

11/10/21 Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

11/11/21 Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center

11/13/21 Paris, France @ Acoor Arena