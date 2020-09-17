Liz Phair sings about voting in new voice tweet; Kim Gordon, Dua Lipa & more say “vote,” too.

Liz Phair has been a fan of Twitter's audio tweet feature since it rolled out in June, and now she's using it to champion voting. Her short, Fleetwood Mac-inspired song, which you can hear below, includes the lyrics, "I don’t want to hear you waited too long to vote when you could’ve voted early. I don’t want to hear you blew it off and slept in when we need a clear majority this election."

Liz's song is part of Twitter's #YourVoiceYourVote campaign, which Kim Gordon, Spoon, and Dua Lipa also shared voice messages for, and Christina Aguilera sang a song for.