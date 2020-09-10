Liz Phair’s first album in a decade, ‘Soberish,’ coming out in 2021

Liz Phair is preparing to release her first album in a decade, and she's signed to the long-running Chrysalis Records for it, Variety reports, home to classic albums by Blondie, Pat Bentar, Generation X, and more. "I could not be more proud to be signed to Chrysalis," Phair says, "a legendary label that has found a new and exciting iteration with Robin and Jeremy. From our first call, I was struck by their intelligence and musical sensitivity. The level of communication was beyond anything I had hoped for. They hear the way I hear. I feel like I have found a home at Chrysalis and that we will do great work together. I am humbled and honoured to embark on this next part of my career in the sure and steady hands of some of the best in the business."

Phair's upcoming record, called Soberish, was originally slated to be released this summer, but it's been pushed back a bit, and is now scheduled to come out in 2021.

About Soberish, CEO of Chrysalis Jeremy Lascelles says, "There is so much character and personality oozing from every song, she sings better than ever, and the record is a total blast from beginning to end."

Meanwhile, Phair's upcoming European and North American tours were rescheduled to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. She will be joining Alanis Morrissette (who she recently conducted an interview with) and, on some dates, Garbage.