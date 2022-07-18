Lizzo adds 2nd MSG show & more dates to fall tour with Latto

Lizzo released her new album, Special, on Friday (7/15), and she's expanded her tour supporting it. Her North American dates are set to begin in September, and she's added additional shows in NYC, Portland, and Los Angeles. All three new shows are with Latto, and you can see updated dates below.

The new NYC show is at October 3 at Madison Square Garden, the day after the first show, happening on October 2 at the same venue. Tickets to the new dates go on sale Friday, July 22 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Tuesday, July 19 at 10 AM.

Latto just released a new single, "Pussy," which protests misogyny and the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, with a portion of proceeds going to Planned Parenthood. Watch the video below.

LIZZO: 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

September 23 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena*

September 24 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena+

September 27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena^

September 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center*

September 30 - Boston, MA - TD Garden^

October 2 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden^

October 3 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden^

October 6 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena*

October 7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena^

October 11 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center^

October 14 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center^

October 16 - Chicago, IL - United Center^

October 18 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse*

October 20 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center^

October 22 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena^

October 23 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena^

October 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center^

October 26 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center*

October 28 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center^

October 31 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena^

November 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena^

November 4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center^

November 7 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena^

November 9 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena^

November 10 - Portland, OR – Moda Center^

November 12 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center^

November 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum^

November 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum^

*With Support From Latto and Saucy Santana

+With Support From Saucy Santana

^With Support From Latto