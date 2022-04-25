Lizzo announces ‘Special’ tour w/ Latto, playing Madison Square Garden (BrooklynVegan presale)
Lizzo's new album, Special, is out in July, and she'll tour for it this fall. North American dates include Tampa, DC, Philadelphia, Boston, NYC, Detroit, Toronto, Chicago, Indianapolis, Atlanta, Nashville, Austin, Denver, Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more. Latto opens this the tour and you can check out all dates below.
The NYC show is a big one, Madison Square Garden on October 2. You can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan presale that starts Thursday, April 28 at 10 AM. Use password SPECIALBV
Tickets for the whole tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 29 at 10 AM local time.
Lizzo also made a surprise Coachella appearance during Harry Styles' Weekend 2 headlining set on Friday, joining him to cover Gloria Gaynor's classic "I Will Survive," and to help out on "What Makes You Beautiful." You can watch video of that below.
Lizzo - 2022 North American Tour
September 23 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena
September 24 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
September 27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
September 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
September 30 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
October 2 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
October 6 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
October 7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
October 11 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
October 14 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
October 16 - Chicago, IL - United Center
October 18 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
October 20 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
October 22 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
October 23 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
October 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
October 26 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
October 28 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
October 31 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
November 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
November 4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
November 7 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
November 9 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
November 12 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
November 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum