Lizzo announces ‘Special’ tour w/ Latto, playing Madison Square Garden (BrooklynVegan presale)

Lizzo's new album, Special, is out in July, and she'll tour for it this fall. North American dates include Tampa, DC, Philadelphia, Boston, NYC, Detroit, Toronto, Chicago, Indianapolis, Atlanta, Nashville, Austin, Denver, Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more. Latto opens this the tour and you can check out all dates below.

The NYC show is a big one, Madison Square Garden on October 2. You can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan presale that starts Thursday, April 28 at 10 AM. Use password SPECIALBV

Tickets for the whole tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 29 at 10 AM local time.

Lizzo also made a surprise Coachella appearance during Harry Styles' Weekend 2 headlining set on Friday, joining him to cover Gloria Gaynor's classic "I Will Survive," and to help out on "What Makes You Beautiful." You can watch video of that below.

Lizzo - 2022 North American Tour

September 23 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena

September 24 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

September 27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

September 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

September 30 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

October 2 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

October 6 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

October 7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

October 11 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

October 14 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

October 16 - Chicago, IL - United Center

October 18 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 20 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

October 22 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

October 23 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

October 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

October 26 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

October 28 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

October 31 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

November 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

November 4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

November 7 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

November 9 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

November 12 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

November 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum