Lizzo, Dave Chappelle & more guest on S3 of David Letterman’s Netflix series (watch the trailer)

The third season of David Letterman's Netflix interview series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction drops October 21 and will feature episodes with Dave Chappelle, Lizzo, Kim Kardashian West and Robert Downey Jr. They just released the S3 trailer, which among other things, features Lizzo giving Dave flute lessons, and Chappelle talking about the Black Lives Matter protests. Meanwhile, Dave and Kim go to the drugstore together while he and Downey hang out with llamas.

Watch the trailer below.