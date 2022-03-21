Lizzo, Gunna, Jerrod Carmichael, Camila Cabello, & Jake Gyllenhaal on SNL in April

Saturday Night Live has announced its lineup of hosts and musical guests for April. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael, whose new HBO standup special Rothaniel premieres April 1, will host on April 2 with Gunna as musical guest (he previously made an appearance during Young Thug's 2021 performance). Jake Gyllenhaal, who stars in the new film Ambulance, will host for a second time on the April 9 episode with musical guest Camila Cabello; and Lizzo will pull double duty on April 16 as first time host and second time musical guest.

Lizzo will be releasing a new album at some point this year, and her reality series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, premieres on Amazon Prime Video on March 25. Watch the trailer for that below.

You can also watch the trailer for Jerrod Carmichael's Rothaniel below.