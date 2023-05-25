Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Charli XCX, Tame Impala & more appearing on ‘Barbie’ soundtrack

Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie has gotten all kinds of hype since its first teaser, and the excitement has only grown as more details are revealed. Earlier this week, Dua Lipa announced her soundtrack contribution, "Dance The Night", is coming on Thursday (5/26) the first release from the album. Now, Rolling Stone has unveiled more artists appearing on Barbie: The Album, and it's a stacked list. The soundtrack, which was executive-produced by Mark Ronson, will feature Charli XCX, HAIM, Ice Spice, Dominic Fike, Karol G, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Tame Impala, Fifty Fifty, Gayle, Kali, Khalid, PinkPantheress, Ava Max, The Kid Laroi, and Ken himself, Ryan Gosling.

Barbie: The Album comes out on July 21, the same day as the film. Check out the teasers below.

Dua Lipa will also make her acting debut in the film, playing a mermaid Barbie.