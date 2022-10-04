Lizzo played 2 Madison Square Garden shows with Latto (night 2 pics, video, setlist)
The singer and rapper may be the most capable steward of self-esteem in 21st-century pop music since Pink, but where the latter’s mama-bear persona offers the promise of hard-won acceptance and protection, Lizzo is cheerfully (but not tearfully) inclusive. Throughout the evening, Lizzo provided a concrete example of what loving yourself actually looks like by living it out loud.
It came through in the joy radiating from her from the moment she rose through the floor wearing a contoured, chartreuse bodysuit to announce “Hi, mother[friend]ers, did you miss me?” to the flute trills of the closing “About Damn Time.” It was so pervasive, in fact, that she briefly broke down with laughter a couple of lines into “Grrrls,” while there was a moment during “Like a Girl” when she grinned so wide that it looked like she might botch her next line. [Boston Globe]
Lizzo released a new album, Special, in July, and she's been on on tour with Latto supporting it, stopping in NYC for a pair of shows at Madison Square Garden on Sunday and Monday (10/2 & 10/3). She and her dancers put on a joyful, positive show, emphasizing self-love, and getting plenty of fan interaction in -- Monday night's show found Lizzo singing happy birthday to one attendee, celebrating another coming out, signing someone's flute, and taking selfies.
Check out pictures from Monday night's MSG show (including of Latto's opening set) by P Squared, Lizzo's setlist, and attendee-taken videos from both NYC shows below.
SETLIST: LIZZO @ MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, 10/2/2022-10/3/2022
The Sign (Ace of Base)
2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)
Soulmate
Grrrls
Boys
Tempo
Rumors
Scuse Me
Naked
Jerome
Break Up Twice
Doo Wop (That Thing) (Lauryn Hill)
Special
I'm Every Woman (Chaka Khan)
Like a Girl
Birthday Girl
Everybody’s Gay
Water Me
Cuz I Love You
If You Love Me
Coldplay
Truth Hurts
I Love You Bitch
Good as Hell
Encore:
Juice
About Damn Time