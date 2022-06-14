Lizzo removes “harmful word” from “GRRRLS” after criticism, shares new version

Lizzo faced criticism after releasing the latest single from her new album Special, "GRRRLS." People on social media pointed to the usage of "spaz" in the lyrics, which they called an "ableist slur."

Lizzo has responded to the criticism with a statement of apology and a new version of the song with the lyric changed from "I'm a spaz" to "Hold me back." "It's been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song "GRRRLS," she writes. "Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language. As a fat black woman in America, I've had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally). I'm proud to say there's a new version of GRRLS with a lyric change. This is the result of me listening and taking action. As an influential artist I'm dedicated to being part of the change I've been waiting to see in the world. Xoxo, Lizzo."

Hear her new version of "GRRRLS" below.