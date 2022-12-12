Lizzo replacing Yeah Yeah Yeahs on SNL this week as as Nick Zinner recovers from pneumonia

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have dropped out of appearances at KROQ Acoustic Christmas and this coming weekend's Saturday Night Live as guitarist Nick Zinner recovers from pneumonia. Replacing Yeah Yeah Yeahs on SNL this weekend will be Lizzo.

"As many of our fans know Nick has had pneumonia over the past month and it's been an up and down recovery process," the band wrote on on their socials early Sunday morning. "The band's top priority is supporting Nick through a full recovery, as a result we had to pull out from our engagements of KROQ's Acoustic Christmas and Saturday Night Live. YYYs have enjoyed the incredible highs of being supported on KROQ and the huge honor of being chosen to close out SNL's 2022, we are deeply thankful and expectedly heartbroken we cannot rise to these occasions. It's been a tough week, and it's been a tough year on the health front for us alongside so many artists who are committed to connecting with audiences amidst a pandemic. We send our love to our fans and supporters, thank you for your understanding and well wishes, it means the world to us. Wishing you a healthy and happy rest of 2022, we're looking forward to a strong return in 2023."

Rest up and feel better, Nick!