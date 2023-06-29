LL Cool J cancels & postpones shows, added to Rock The Bells 2023

LL Cool J had been scheduled to headline The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live starting this month, a tour he curated in the spirit of the Grammys' 50th anniversary of hip hop celebration with The Roots, DJ Jazz Jeff, DJ Z-Trip, and a rotating cast of acts varying by date, including Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, De La Soul, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss, and Rick Ross. The first leg of those dates have been postponed, however, with some shows, including the NYC-area dates scheduled for Barclays Center and Newark's Prudential Center cancelled entirely. See the updated dates below.

"As you may have heard, I rescheduled the first leg of my tour, you know what I'm saying," LL said in a video on Instagram. "Production has to be right, you know what I'm saying. I got to be 100% ready, you know what I'm saying. I love my fans, you know what I'm saying, it's got to be right. So, new dates are coming soon, stay focused, know that I love you, I'll see you soon. We're gonna do this, it's gonna be a show like you've never seen before, baby, promise."

In the mean time, LL and DJ Z-Trip have been added to the lineup of this year's Rock The Bells, the name of which he won a lawsuit over in 2019. This year's edition happens on August 5 at Forest Hills Stadium, and the lineup also features Queen Latifah, Ludacris, De La Soul, Method Man, Redman, Swizz Beatz (with special guests), Salt-n-Pepa, Big Daddy Kane, Rakim, Slick Rick, MC Lyte, and more. Tickets are still available.

Rock The Bells 2023 update loading...

THE F.O.R.C.E. LIVE: 2023 TOUR

Fri, AUG 11 CFG Bank Arena Baltimore, MD

Sat, AUG 12 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH

Sun, AUG 13 United Center Chicago, IL

Fri, AUG 18 Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI

Sat, AUG 19 Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Canada

Mon, AUG 21 State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA

Tue, AUG 22 FedExForum Memphis, TN

Thu, AUG 24 Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX

Fri, AUG 25 Toyota Center Houston, TX

Sun, AUG 27 Sandia Resort & Casino Albuquerque, NM

Tue, AUG 29 Ball Arena Denver, CO

Fri, SEP 1 Chase Center San Francisco, CA

Sat, SEP 2 Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, NV

Sun, SEP 3 Kia Forum Inglewood, CA

Sat, SEP 9 Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC

Sun, SEP 10 PNC Arena Raleigh, NC

Sun, OCT 15 Capital One Arena Washington, DC

Sun, NOV 19 TD Garden Boston, MA