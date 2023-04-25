LL Cool J headlining & curating tour with The Roots, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Big Boi, Jadakiss & more

LL Cool J's Rock The Bells is presenting 'The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live,' a tour headlined and curated by LL that also features a collaborative live performance of multi-generational rappers in the spirit of the Grammys' 50th anniversary of hip hop celebration that was curated by Questlove. They'll be backed by Questlove's group The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Z-Trip, and the performances will feature a rotating cast of acts varying by date, including Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, De La Soul, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss, Rick Ross and more.

The tour kicks off in Boston and hits the NYC-area at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on June 27 and Newark's Prudential Center on June 28. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (4/28) at 10 AM local time with presales beforehand. All dates below.

The F.O.R.C.E. Live -- 2023 Dates

6/25 Boston, MA TD Garden

6/27 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

6/28 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

6/29 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

7/1 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

7/2 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

7/4 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

7/6 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

7/8 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

7/9 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

8/12 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

8/13 Chicago, IL United Center

8/18 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

8/19 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

8/20 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

8/22 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

8/23 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

8/24 Ft. Worth, TX Dickies Arena

8/25 Houston, TX Toyota Center

8/27 Albuquerque, NM Sandia Casino Amphitheater

8/29 Denver, CO Ball Arena

9/1 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

9/2 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

9/3 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum