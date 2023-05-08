Lloyd Cole preps new solo album, shares “Warm by the Fire”

Lloyd Cole will release his 12th solo album, On Pain, on June 23 via EarMUSIC. The record features his former Commotions bandmates Blair Cowan and Neil Clark, who co-wrote four of the songs on the album, and it was produced by Chris Merrick Hughes (Tears for Fears' Songs From the Big Chair). "I'm excited to still be finding new methods, new perspectives, new sounds," says Cole. "The album may be nearing commercial death, but my career has been in that state for almost 30 years and here we are, still, and I still want to make albums. I still want to be heard."

The new single from the album is "Warm by the Fire" which was inspired by the California wildfires. “Sure, it could be a Ballard story, or it could be a discarded script," Cole says of the song. "It could be a VR game the protagonist is immersed in. It could be happening, it could happen, but maybe it isn’t. Maybe it won’t.” You can watch the video for the song below.

Lloyd has UK dates lined up for the fall and you can check those out below.

On Pain is Cole's first since 2019's great Guesswork.

lloyd cole on pain loading...

On Pain:

On Pain

Warm by the Fire

I Can Hear Everything

The Idiot

You are Here Now

This Can’t Be Happening

More of What You Are

Wolves

LLOYD COLE - 2023 TOUR DATES

OCTOBER 2023

Fri 06 NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Tyne Theatre and Opera House

Sat 07 LIVERPOOL The Philharmonic Hall

Sun 08 DUBLIN Olympia Theatre

Tue 10 MANCHESTER Albert Hall

Thu 12 ABERDEEN Tivoli Theatre

Sat 14 EDINBURGH Usher Hall

Sun 15 GLASGOW Royal Concert Hall

Tue 17 YORK Barbican

Thu 19 LONDON Union Chapel

Fri 20 LONDON Union Chapel

Sat 21 LONDON Union Chapel

Mon 23 BOURNEMOUTH O2 Academy

Tue 24 CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange

Wed 25 IPSWICH The Corn Exchange

Fri 27 BUXTON Opera House

Sat 28 COVENTRY Cathedral

Sun 29 NOTTINGHAM Albert Hall

Tue 31 BRIGHTON Dome

NOVEMBER 2023

Thu 02 COLOGNE Tanzbrunnen

Sat 04 PARIS Le Trianon

Sun 05 LEUVEN, Belgium Het Depot

Mon 06 AMSTERDAM Melkweg