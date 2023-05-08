Lloyd Cole preps new solo album, shares “Warm by the Fire”
Lloyd Cole will release his 12th solo album, On Pain, on June 23 via EarMUSIC. The record features his former Commotions bandmates Blair Cowan and Neil Clark, who co-wrote four of the songs on the album, and it was produced by Chris Merrick Hughes (Tears for Fears' Songs From the Big Chair). "I'm excited to still be finding new methods, new perspectives, new sounds," says Cole. "The album may be nearing commercial death, but my career has been in that state for almost 30 years and here we are, still, and I still want to make albums. I still want to be heard."
The new single from the album is "Warm by the Fire" which was inspired by the California wildfires. “Sure, it could be a Ballard story, or it could be a discarded script," Cole says of the song. "It could be a VR game the protagonist is immersed in. It could be happening, it could happen, but maybe it isn’t. Maybe it won’t.” You can watch the video for the song below.
Lloyd has UK dates lined up for the fall and you can check those out below.
On Pain is Cole's first since 2019's great Guesswork.
On Pain:
On Pain
Warm by the Fire
I Can Hear Everything
The Idiot
You are Here Now
This Can’t Be Happening
More of What You Are
Wolves
LLOYD COLE - 2023 TOUR DATES
OCTOBER 2023
Fri 06 NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Tyne Theatre and Opera House
Sat 07 LIVERPOOL The Philharmonic Hall
Sun 08 DUBLIN Olympia Theatre
Tue 10 MANCHESTER Albert Hall
Thu 12 ABERDEEN Tivoli Theatre
Sat 14 EDINBURGH Usher Hall
Sun 15 GLASGOW Royal Concert Hall
Tue 17 YORK Barbican
Thu 19 LONDON Union Chapel
Fri 20 LONDON Union Chapel
Sat 21 LONDON Union Chapel
Mon 23 BOURNEMOUTH O2 Academy
Tue 24 CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange
Wed 25 IPSWICH The Corn Exchange
Fri 27 BUXTON Opera House
Sat 28 COVENTRY Cathedral
Sun 29 NOTTINGHAM Albert Hall
Tue 31 BRIGHTON Dome
NOVEMBER 2023
Thu 02 COLOGNE Tanzbrunnen
Sat 04 PARIS Le Trianon
Sun 05 LEUVEN, Belgium Het Depot
Mon 06 AMSTERDAM Melkweg