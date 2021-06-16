LNDFK & Chester Watson team up on psychedelic new song “Don’t Know I’m Dead Or Not”

photo by Silvia Rocchino

Tunisian-born, Naples-bred artist LNDFK (aka Linda Feki) is gearing up to release her debut album this fall via Bastard Jazz Recordings. The album title and release date are still TBA, but we're premiering lead single "Don't Know I'm Dead Or Not," which features rising indie rapper Chester Watson. It's a very appealing electronic art pop song with a hint of mind-bending psychedelia, and Chester's verse fits right in with LNDFK's sonic universe. The song hits streaming services on Thursday (pre-save) but you can listen now right here:

