Loathe announce North American tour with Static Dress, Omerta, and Paledusk

UK shoegazy metalcore band Loathe are gearing up for a new album, but meanwhile, they've just announced a North American tour that will find them playing their breakthrough 2020 album I Let It in and It Took Everything in full. They've also lined up a solid list of openers: Static Dress (whose debut album Rouge Carpet Disaster came out this year), Omerta, and Paledusk.

The tour kicks off in Pittsburgh on November 11, and hits several other US and Canada cities before wrapping up at Brooklyn's Elsewhere Hall on December 17. All dates are listed below.